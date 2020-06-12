Before, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had okayed the reopening of karaoke parlors and discos as no community transmission of the Covid-19 virus has been recorded for 54 days.

However, the PM asked not to neglect application of preventive measures.



Karaoke lounges and disco bars were allowed to reopen but they must take heed of preventive measures including cleaning up surface and providing hand sanitizers to customers.

The Department of Health and state competent agencies should work together to have proper isolation ward for people entering Vietnam.

People’s Committee also asked the city Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affair to facilitate paperwork of visa extension for foreign laborers as well as adopt preventive measures to curb transmission of the disease.

Additionally, police must work to stop crimes such as selling and using drugs in Karaoke parlors and disco bars.





Source: newspaper center - Translated by Anh Quan