The seafood counter at MM Mega Market in District 2. (Photo: SGGP)

According to representatives of supermarkets, the amount of goods is still increased, and the opening hours are extended, so people can shop conveniently during the time of social distancing.



At MM Mega Market An Phu Supermarket in Thu Duc City, vegetables and fruits of all kinds are piled up on the shelves, with stable selling prices. Specifically, Da Lat tomatoes fetch VND35,000 per kg, wax gourds VND25,000 per kg, Japanese common beans VND28,000 per kg, loofahs VND28,000 per kg, mustard greens VND28,000 per kg, and amaranths VND27,000 per kg. At the seafood counter, there is also a variety of fish, from high-class fish, such as sturgeon, grouper, salmon, mackerel, tuna, and tiger shrimp, to freshwater fish, such as catfish, snakehead fish, red tilapia, and pseudapocryptes elongates fish. Various kinds of cattle meat, poultry meat, and eggs are also fully packed up on the shelves.



Meanwhile, at traditional markets and small groceries, the prices of fresh food are at extremely high levels. The current prices of green vegetables, such as mustard greens, Brassica integrifolia, amaranth, and sponge gourd, are at an average price of about VND50,000 per kg. The main reason is that after the three wholesale markets stopped operations, the supply of goods for retail markets has dropped sharply, causing the selling prices to escalate. It is expected that when HCMC arranges buffer zones as transit points for goods from provinces to the city in the next few days, the supply of goods will be abundant again.



According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of HCMC, up to now, the city's agricultural production can only supply 10-15 percent of the consumer demand of citizens. The agriculture in HCMC is mainly high-tech agriculture and seedling and breeding stock production.



On July 9, the People's Committee of HCMC continued to issue an urgent dispatch No.2292 guiding the implementation of Directive No.16 of the Prime Minister on the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city. The document clearly states that the municipal People's Committee has directed the suspension of food takeaway services. However, amid the fact that a part of citizens encounters difficulties from this suspension, the municipal People's Committee assigned the Department of Industry and Trade to request distribution systems, such as Saigon Co.op, Satra, MM Mega Market, Bach Hoa Xanh, VinMart, Family Mart, AEON, and Vissan, to increase the supply of prepared foods. Accordingly, goods must be fully displayed on shelves, diverse, and ensure food safety. Distribution systems must coordinate home delivery and other forms of direct distribution to people when required.



The HCMC People's Committee requested the People's Committee of communes, wards, and towns to proactively grasp the difficulties of local people, especially households who cannot cook for themselves during the implementation of social distancing under Directive No.16 for timely assistance. Specific forms of support include directing people to buy ready-made food at active supermarkets and convenience stores or making orders through applications. At the same time, they will proactively provide free meals for lonely old people and sick people. Heads of departments and Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts actively adopt measures to support people in the area and people with difficult circumstances to safely implement social distancing following Directive No.16 and strictly implement Covid-19 control measures in HCMC together.



On the evening of July 9, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC Nguyen Nguyen Phuong signed Official Letter No.3439 on the implementation of the instructions in Official Letter No.2292 of the People's Committee of HCMC, to send to the boards of directors of distribution systems in the city.

By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao