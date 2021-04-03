District 1 asked to take leading role in implementing digital transformation

The statement was made at a working session on approving District 1’s tasks of the Socio-economic development in 2021 on April 2.



The city’s leader highlighted efforts of the central urban district in gaining high achievement in the disbursement of public investment and State budget collection exceeding target despite the difficulties and impacts caused by the Covid-19 epidemic. In addition, the district has maintained the improvement of the administrative procedures and reached first results from the smart-city building project.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong noted that District 1 and Thu Thiem new urban area will connect together to form a financial center in coming time.

He aslo ordered the major district of the city to pay attention to the quality of life and living conditions of residents; strengthen the administrative reform to create favorable conditions for people and businesses; coordinate with the Department of Industry and Trade to solve difficulties in site the removal of Ton That Dam market in the third quarter of this year.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 1, Nguyen Van Dung said that the District collected more than VND17, 700 billion (US$767 million) for the satte budget in 2020. The local authorities will make all efforts to reach the assigned target of 100 percent in 2021, boost the site clearance for the construction projects of Thu Thiem Bridge 2 project, a High School for Athlete and Nguyen Cu Trinh Quadrangular Urban Area.





By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh