District 1 hands over land for construction of metro project, Thu Thiem 2 Bridge

The total area of 168 square meters also help combine the construction projects of Thu Thiem Bridge 2 and the 1B section of the urban railway line no.1 connecting Ben Thanh market to Suoi Tien amusement park.



Currently, the done work volume of the 1B section of the Metro Line 1 running from Opera House station to Ba Son station reaches 87.9 percent.

The Thu Thiem Bridge 2 which spans the Saigon River connects District 1 and Thu Thiem Peninsula in District 2.

The cable-stayed bridge has six lanes and a total length of 1,465 meters, with the main section stretching 885.7 meters. The main tower is 113m high, towards the Thu Thiem area.



The project with total investment capital of VND3,082 billion ($132.7 million) is expected to be completed at the end of 2020.

The construction of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge project started in 2015 and was scheduled to finish in 2018. However, the work has been suspended due to site clearance issues at the Ba Son factory area, even though the project is nearly 80% complete with 36 of 56 cables that have been installed.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh