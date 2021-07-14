District 1 sets up centralized quarantine areas for F1 cases of Covid-19

A room inside Soho Residence will serve the suspected cases of Covid-19.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City Le Duc Thanh yesterday informed that the apartment investor agreed to lend the block with a total of 170 rooms and capacity of 438 people.

The functional forces of District 1 handle violators related to social distancing regulations.

Since Ho Chi Minh City has imposed social distancing according to the Prime Minister’s Directive 16, the district set up checkpoints on the streets to check people leaving their homes according to regulations.





The suspected cases of Covid-19 at the isolation facility will only pay the Covid-19 fees according to the regulations.The district has called for the business owners of 23 restaurants and other facilities with the capacity of 2,584 people to turn them into centralized quarantine areas for the suspected cases of coronavirus.Taking advantage of the 15-day social distancing, the district carried out SARS-Cov-2 testings at residential areas so the number of Covid-19 positive cases is likely to continue to increase in the community in the coming days.From July 10- 13, the functional forces of District 1 handled and imposed a total fine of more than VND289 million (nearly US$12,600) for 115 violators related to social distancing regulations. Of which, 60 people were fined VND120 million (US$5,200) for leaving their homes under unnecessary situations.

By Dinh Ly –Translated by Huyen Huong