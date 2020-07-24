District 1 should develop into smart-safe-developed-humane place

District 1 which is the central urban district, playing an important role in the politics and economics of Ho Chi Minh City must be the best unit in fields of security, social and political orders, Mr. Nhan stressed.

The HCMC Party Secretary praised achievements of the Party, authorities and people of the district in the 2015-2020 period in various sectors, including economy, culture, State management of urban construction and order, Party building, security and public order.



The conference also discussed about tasks and methods in the next term, he noted that District 1 should focus on promoting services and businesses that serve local visitors, motivators of economy, culture and politics.

He agreed with the district’s upcoming programs on developing infrastructure and upgrading apartments; and urged the local authorities to cooperate with other districts and cities at home and abroad to learn about experience as well as coordinate with hospitals to invest in smart healthcare development, especially ensuring security and social order which is regarded as the most important thing.

According to Permanent vice Secretary of District 1 Party Committee, Hoang Thi To Nga, in the 2016-2019 period, the total production value averagely increased 15.98 percent per year. Trade and service accounted for 78.17 percent of the total production value and saw an average growth rate of 17.66 percent a year. The total budget revenue increased from VND8 trillion in 2016 to VND19 trillion in 2019.

The district has currently 20,178 enterprises ad 17,808 household businesses.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan congratulates the 12th Congress of District 1’s Party Committee. Mr. Nhan presents flowers to a Vietnamese Heroic Mother. HCMC Party Secretary attends an exhibition on District 1's achievements. Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at the 12th Congress of District 1’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure on July 23. (Photo: SGGP) Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and delegates at the event



By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh