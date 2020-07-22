District 11 takes heed of reading culture, etiquette in community

Deputy Chairman Binh made the statement at a yesterday meeting about implementation of some tasks including increasing cultural activities and civilized urban lifestyle between district leaders and the Standing People’s Council and the Standing Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City.



Mr. Binh said the district has connected cultural activities and civilized urban lifestyle with the campaign to call for city dwellers not to throw garbage in streets and into canals for a clean city and the movement to encourage all residents to protect the country’s security.

To carry out activities set by the district, administrations of all wards in the district have linked with residential quarters to organize such activities.

Presiding the meeting, Head of the Culture and Society Board under the HCMC People's Council Tang Huu Phong hailed the way district 11 has implemented campaign and movements to have fruitful achievements.

Noticeably, he praised the district to pay attention to reading culture proposing district authority to review present regulations to issue residents.





By Ai Chan - Translated by Dan Thuy