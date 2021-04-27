District 7 spends nearly US$900,000 on two streets' upgrade

The groundbreaking ceremony this morning

As for the 200-meter long and 24-meter wide project of D6 Street, District 7 spends around VND15 billion (US$ 652,214). The project will be completed and put into exploitation at the end of September.

The construction and expansion project of Go O Moi Street has a total investment of VND4 billion (US$ 173,913) with a length of 637 meters and a width of nine meters. It is expected to be completed and put into exploitation at the end of May.The projects' implementation is one of the activities to mark the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975- 2021).

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong