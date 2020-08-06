District 9 aims at developing high-quality human resources

In the last term, District 9 was able to upgrade and expand 261 streets with the total length of over 117km. It built a 100-kilometer sewage system, along with the construction of 15 new schools. It also erased 13 out of 22 hotspots of urban flooding, all waste pollution areas, some of which were changed to parks and flower gardens.

District 9 successfully assigned and rotated position of 136 state officers, monitored 264 Party-related organizations and 243 Party members. All human resources planning tasks for state officers are done democratically and transparently.

In the congress, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong praised all achievements that the local authorities and residents of District 9 have gained so far.

He then pointed out weaknesses that District 9 needs to address for a more sustainable development.

Accordingly, despite a high overall economic growth rate, the data at the end of the term reveal a decrease compared to previous years. In addition, both commercial and service sectors made no breakthrough and their proportions are still around 62 percent. There is no specific staple product for the district.

He added that even though the budget revenue of District 9 surpasses the target set by the Resolution and the municipal authorities, its income sources are not truly stable. The progress of many basic state-invested constructions and urban decoration projects is still slow. The living standards of certain residential areas are still low, with a high rate of crimes and traffic accidents.

Since District 9 is considered a part of the new innovative highly-interactive Eastern urban area, applying high technologies in services, education, and culture, Chairman Phong commented that it will attract much more opportunities for socio-economic growth as well as great challenges.

Therefore, he recommended that with such a high potential for innovation and development, District 9 needs to be more determined in pinpointing its specific growth goals for the next 5 to 10 years to fully transform into a smart urban area.

The district is suggested to focus more on training or attracting high-quality human resources, on improving investment conditions in accordance with ASEAN-4 standards so that businesses can bloom brilliantly, especially those supporting hi-tech industries.

The Chairman also asked that District 9 speed up the progress of transport infrastructure projects; handle land and environment issues; manage overall planning, particularly the 1/500 one; maintain effective state management on all levels; keep up good administration manners in serving citizens; and boost administrative reform when implementing the Smart City project.

Chairman Phong concluded that since the fight against Covid-19 is still fierce, the Party Committee and local authorities of District 9 need to consider this as a key political mission, strictly observing all directions of the municipal authorities to timely handle possible issues occurring in the district. All must be done to prevent the disease from spreading to the community, following the motto ‘each district is a fortress, each family is a station, and each citizen is a soldier to combat against the pandemic’.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam