Many years ago, Mai Van Khac and his wife, children from the Central Province of Quang Ngai settled down in Ho Chi Minh City. After buying a house along Xuyen Tam canal in Binh Thanh District, he heard about the news that government was going to confiscate the land along the canal; yet, until now, nothing changed. Khac's family still lives in dilapidated house in the polluted canal.



Understanding Khac and other residents’ expectation, the Party Committee of Binh Thanh District planned to complete compensation of site clearance for the canal renewal in a short next time.

Meantime, after getting considerable success of U Cay canal last time, District 8 continued its plan to remove remaining houses in Doi canal in wards 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14 and dredge Nhay canal and Ruot Ngua canal as well as compensate for the houses removed for renewal of area in Du, Ong Lon, Ong Nho, Xang, Bo De, Xom Cui, Ba tang, Nhuy, Ba Ca canals.

Approximately 10,000 houses on and along canals in District 8 must be cleared for urban renewal plan.

Elsewhere in the city, Binh Tan District authority also started three urban renewal projects for the period 2020-2025 including Tham Luong- Ben Cat – Nuoc Len canals in combination with culvert to tackle flooding, said Party Chief of Binh Tan District Le Van Thinh.

He added that once the district carries out Nhay- Ruot Ngua canal, inundation will be basically solved.

Deputy Chairman of Binh Thanh District People’s Committee Ho Phuong emphasized that Xuyen Tam canal renewal is included in the district’s resolution defining as one of key construction of the period 2020-2025 which manifested the Party committee and the administration’s determination in performing urban renewal for residents’ better living quality.

Presently, the district administration has been studying, calculating compensation of VND3.4 trillion (US$147.2 million). As per the district’s schedule, site clearance will be completed by the end of 2021. The district has submitted its petition to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for approval of Xuyen Tam renewal project in which the district proposed to use the city budget and call for social contribution under the form of public - private - partnership (PPP).

With regard to urban renewal, Deputy Chairman of People’s Committee in District 8 Pham Quang Tu pointed out the major constructions are projects to build embankments along Doi canal with the length of 9 kilometer affecting more than 6,000 households. Only when the renewal of embankments along the canal is carried out, the face of the district will be thoroughly changed as it removed slums along the canal.

Nonetheless, on the one hand, the district has been facing difficulties including compensation for over 1,000 households which is estimated around VND1,650 billion. On the other hand, the administrators are confused at offering compensation as most of slums along the canals are illegally-built houses.

