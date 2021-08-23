Districts try all best to deliver food during stricter social distancing rules

Soldiers of the Military Command of District 8 are preparing bags of essential goods to provide to local people. (Photo: SGGP)

District 5 plans to offer 20,000 support bags worth VND10 billion (US$436,000) to people from now until September 10. Each gift includes cash, five kilos of rice and essential goods.



In addition, disadvantaged residents have also received relief aids valued more than VND40 billion (US$1.7 million) from the municipal authorties and food assistances worth over VND35 billion (US$1.5 million) from sponsors.

Phu Nhuan District has prepared to provide 7,000 bags of rice, eggs, cooking oil, instant noodle, and handed over 8,200 gifts of the Prime Minister to the poor people in the district.

Meanwhile District 7 has proposed the city’s authorities to approve 20,000 bags of food and supported 91 F0 cases who are poor people in the locality VND1 million in cash assistance per person. The districts have prepared a total number of 56,000 gifts worth nearly VND25 billion (US$1.1 million).

District 1 has distributed 800 presents to every wards to help needy people in the social distancing period.

District 5 prepares gifts of food to offer to needy people.

Thu Duc City received 35,000 among 70,000 suported bags and put 68 locations providing social assistance to support people affected by Covid-19.

District 7 has ensured to provide 3,000 meals and 3,300 breads to households everyday and completed the distribution of gifts of essential goods to people from now until September 15.

Go Vap District has asked wards to arrange areas receiving commodities, delegated Community-based Covid-19 prevention teams to deliver support bags to residents and allocated three tons of rice and 10,000 gifts to every wards.

Districts have also implemented the model of groceries shopping for residents to ensure the food supply for local people during the stricter social distancing period.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh