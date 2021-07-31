Each household can buy essential goods 2-3 times a week

In its dispatch to People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts, the board of directors of business units, the management board of markets need to review the population size, the number of points of sale of food, and essential food in the areas.

Leaders of the district should work with the distributors in the area to assess the capacity, the number of goods supplied, daily service capacity from which each district will have a plan for the frequency of going to market and supermarket.



Particularly in blocked areas, people will buy essential foods at supermarkets and markets inside the area every two times a week. Names, addresses, phone numbers, identity cards of a family’s representative are written on vouchers. One representative will go out to purchase goods at the point of sale according to the appropriate time frame and supply location.

The operation of traditional markets must necessarily comply with the direction of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Department of Industry and Trade. Localities should report difficulties and obstacles in the implementation process, propose solutions and recommendations to adapt to locality conditions.

By Thuy Hai - Translated by Anh Quan