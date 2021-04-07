E-bus project to be piloted in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City is allowed to pilot e-bus project.



According to the Municipal Department of Transport, public transportation just meets around 9.2 percent of urban traffic demand in the city. Under a goal of developing public passenger transport projects until 2025, the volume of transport will meet 15 percent of demand.

Previously, the Municipal People’s Committee suggested the Prime Minister to allow the city to pilot five e-bus routes. It is expected that 77 e-buses would be operated in the city with the capacity of 65 to 70 seats per e-bus. Those e-buses will pick up and drop off passengers at current bus stations while investors shall install additional nine bus stations and build one depot and a parking lot over an area of over 12,200 square meters at Vinhome Grand Park residential area.Accordingly, five e-bus routes will connect with Vinhome Grand Park in Thu Duc City and Emart Supper Market, Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Sai Gon Bus Station, Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station and HCMC national universities respectively.To achieve this goal, the city has been implementing many synchronous solutions to develop public passenger transport, including the upgrade and expansion project of the public bus network with a total capital of nearly VND500 trillion (US$21.6 billion).

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong