Eggs, dragon fruits, rice, chicken transported to rental houses in HCMC

Accordingly, the goods were donated by Minh Du Poultry Breeding Company and Hung Thinh Phat Agro-Cooperative in Cho Gao Town, Tien Giang Province.



San Ha Food is urgently sending a huge number of chicken to gathering points in Thu Duc City and districts of Ho Chi Minh City to help poor workers.

After arriving at the gathering points, the functional units promptly divided the goods into 1,000 gift bags of foodstuffs for worker families at rental house areas.



It is expected that members of Working Group No. 970 under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will continue to collaborate with a mission team of the Ministry of National Defense, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Confederation, the authorities of districts, wards and communes to offer 10,000 gifts to share difficulties with employees.

Some photos about food delivery activities at food-gathering points:



By Van Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong