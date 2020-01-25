E-government provides citizen-centered services: City’s Chairman

After one-year implementation of e-government building, one of the hallmarks of e-government is to to establish a connection between people and governments.



E-government architecture plays an important role as an orientation and synchronization for the city’s IT application. Shared database is a significant component in E-government architecture for integration of information system to raise responsibilities and sense of initiatives of leaders of agencies and chairpersons of people’s committees in districts with the aim to improve public administrative services.

During building e-government architecture, authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have been focusing on IT application in all public administrative offices of machinery of government in response to a smart city’s strategic approach.

It is expected that e-government building gradually will synchronously connect all public administrative in 2025 to make most of IT and resources in society for the city’s development and the public service.

E-government building aims to develop leaders’ responsibilities and creativity as well as synchronicity and connection amongst agencies.

Now, there has been many work during e-government building from now to 2025. First of all, city authorities must focus on completing mechanism and IT infrastructure and shared database in 2020 especially digitalization must be carried out as quickly as possible.

For preparation of these above-mentioned matters, HCMC authorities has just issued integrated regulation and operated shared database depot because electronic government concept implicates integration of many functional elements, including integrated regulation to create legal corridor integrating the city’s available database into the country’s database.

Moreover, the city has been studying to connect the city’s available database with that in all agencies and ministries. Using database is for administration and management of the city as well as provision of utilities to support city dwellers and enterprises.

Though shared database is the city’s valuable asset, the city government is willing to open it to support residents and enterprises for the city’s development.

Building e-government architecture in HCMC closely relates to smart city building; therefore, all public agencies in HCMC have implemented IT application simultaneously during the digitalization process with the orientation towards smart city building and the city’s strategic plan.

During the process of smart city building and digitalization, the city will carry out breakthrough programs especially administrative reform for better public services. Ho Chi Minh City authorities are determined to get satisfaction of city dwellers and enterprises during e-government building.

Citizen-centered e-government suggests that governments will provide services and resources tailored to the actual service and resource needs of users, including citizens, residents, government employees, and others.

By Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong - Translated by Uyen Phuong