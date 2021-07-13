Elderly people, policy beneficiaries prioritized in fifth vaccination drive

At the yesterday press brief

The Propaganda and Education Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee coordinated with the Department of Information and Communications to hold a press conference to provide information on the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.

It is expected that vaccination activities will take place in two or three weeks. The health sector is preparing for the fifth vaccination drive, said Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nam.

The Southeast Asian country managed to contain the number of Covid-19 cases in the pandemic but is now fighting the fourth wave, recording more than 32,665 cases and 125 deaths.

Yesterday, the southern city was allocated nearly 550,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine by the Ministry of Health and received one million doses of Moderna vaccine. The city has developed a plan for the rollout of fifth vaccination campaign with an initial number of more than 1.1 million doses of vaccine in two or three weeks.

Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nam revealed during the period of implementing the social distance according to Directive 16, the city will roll out the Covid-19 vaccination campaign along with testing activities, screening measures and investigation in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Tu Luong, city authorities have collected VND3.3 billion from issuing fines on 1,242 violators of the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations after 4 days of implementing social distancing as per Directive 16. Mr. Luong proposed people should not go out to effectively prevent the Covid-19 epidemic.

Regarding the supply of goods in the big city, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that 68 traditional markets are opening whereas 169 other traditional markets including three wholesale markets and four supermarkets have been suspended from operating.

In respect of the shortage of essential goods in several stores, Mr. Phuong said that the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City had a plan to ensure an adequate supply of goods. The transportation of goods in large quantities still meets the requirements. Supermarkets have stockpiles, backup supplies, and ready-to-stock supplies that have met people's needs.

However, some small stores, convenience stores in residential areas did not stock enough commodities; therefore, when customers buy a lot, these venues are short of commodities. He affirmed the city will supply enough goods for all residents.

Concerning the traffic situation, Director of the Department of Transport and Communications Tran Quang Lam said that in the days of social distancing, the number of vehicles has been reduced by approximately 70-80 percent. The roads have been quite empty.

He said that the Department has issued identification certificates when traveling through the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control area and has so far issued nearly 17,000 identification papers for vehicles carrying essential goods, helping to ensure the needs of people during the time of isolation.

Additionally, Mr. Lam said the city has classified three groups of businesses. Those are businesses that have both produced and isolated; enterprises that have maintained production at a certain level, and some businesses that stop operating completely during the social distancing time.

He announced drivers and shippers are of top priority people of vaccination campaigns. For the past time, HCMC has vaccinated more than 10,000 bus and truck drivers with 70 percent of public vehicle drivers receive vaccine jabs.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan