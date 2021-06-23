Election of key positions of HCMC’s administration to take place tomorrow

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegates will vote for key positions of the municipal administration, such as Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council, Chairman and Vice chairmen of the People’s Committee, heads and deputy heads of the departments of the People’s Council, Economy and Budget, Legislation, Society and Culture, Urban Planning.



Speaking at the preparatory session on June 23, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extended her greetings to new deputies recently elected to the People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Delegates will discuss and contribute to the draft documents for the fisrt session of the 10th People's Councils for the 2021-2021 tenure and elect major members of the municipal administration.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh