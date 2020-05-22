Employees in HEPZA receive financial aids

Before, the Culture and Society Board under the HCMC People's Council had supervised the implementation of social insurance and unemployment insurance performed by HEPZA.



According to HEPZA, as of May 18, 73 enterprises reported to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, nearly 3,200 laborers have been laid off and 1,400 employees seen their labor contracts temporarily suspended.

Moreover, 1,500 employees stopped working without salary while 7,800 others still received during temporary work suspension.

The Board of Culture and Society also worked with Saigon Co.op upon the implementation of social insurance and unemployment insurance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives of Saigon Co.op said that despite difficulties caused by the pandemic, the system still paid enough social insurance and unemployment insurance for employees to help them make living.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Uyen Phuong