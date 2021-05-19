Employees in IPs, EPZs must declare health status, travel history daily

Municipal deputy chairman Duong Anh Duc has signed an urgent document to departments, sectors, labor unions, management boards of industrial parks and export processing zones, and hi-tech parks, chairman of Thu Duc City and district administrators to strengthen monitoring on Covid-19 prevention.





Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong checks Covid-19 prevention task at Nessei Company (Photo: SGGP) Under the direction of the city People’s Committee, Covid-19 prevention task must be top priority. The city mobilize the entire machinery of state to take part in the Covid-19 battle. Management boards of industrial parks and export processing zones, and Saigon Hi-tech Park, labor unions and enterprise leaders must sign a commitment to implement preventive measures against Covid-19.

Workers in these venues must fill daily health declarations and enterprise leaders will be held accountable for violations in their companies. Anyone without health declaration won’t be admitted to work in facilities.

Last but not least, managers of these venues must impose isolation in dormitories where workers are contacts of Covid-19 positive patients.

Management boards of these facilities should coordinate with the health sector and labor union and related competent agencies to build a hypothetical situation to cope with coronavirus outbreaks in IPs and EPZs submitting to the People’s Committee.

The city Labor Union is responsible for working with related agencies to set up teams who will spread information of Covid-19 and updates of the disease in factories and companies in IPs and EPZs. Temporary isolation rooms are set up to deal with suspected Covid-19 cases.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan