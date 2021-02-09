Entertainment facilities across HCMC ordered to close

As the Covid-19 situation becomes more complicated in HCMC, chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong in the late evening of February 8 announced the suspension of entertainment venues and cultural and sport activities.



Religious gatherings of up to 20 people will not be permitted.

Essential businesses, including petrol stations, pharmacies, healthcare units and venues provide goods and foods that are allowed to continue operations are required to comply with the prevention and control measures.

The opening ceremony of the annual events on Tet holidays, Nguyen Hue flower street and book street, will not be organized, but opening for the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Localities’ authorities have to strictly impose fines against residents who are venturing outside without masks while the HCMC Department of Police must strengthen the inspection of illegal immigration.

The Department of Industry and Trade must inspect the production and distribution of masks and ensure supply of essential goods amid epidemic outbreak.





By Thanh An –Translated by Kim Khanh