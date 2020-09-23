EU regarded as HCMC’s important partner

The statement was made by Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Nguyen Thanh Phong at the reception for Ambassador of the European Union to Vietnam, Giorgio Aliberti on September 22.



HCMC’s leader affirmed the well-developed Vietnam-EU cooperation relationship on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two sides in 2020.

He also expressed his belief that the relationship between the EU and Vietnam, and specifically HCMC will be further consolidated in the future, particularly after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect from August 1.

HCMC wants to strengthen cooperation with the EU in trade and investment. Recently, the municipal government cooperated with the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) to organize a meeting between city’s leaders and EU enterprises to provide effective support to businesses and help them solve challenges.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong also hailed the EU Member States’ aid in projects of the Metro Line No.2, agriculture, water supply and drainage.

As an area of 27 countries with more than 500 million inhabitants, the EU is a tremendous potential market for Vietnam. The city’s chairman hoped the both sides will exploit huge cooperation potentials and increase investment ties.

For his part, EU Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti stressed that EU in Vietnam always serve as an important bridge to boost connectivity and cooperation of businesses of the two sides, help foster investment in Vietnam, making the country an attractive place for European enterprises.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Kim Khanh