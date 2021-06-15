Even more proposed solutions for people, businesses: HCMC leaders

Also attending the meeting was Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Van Mai.



Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Nen congratulated HCMC on carrying out extensive disease control methods and prevented the virus from spreading to other areas from Go Vap.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP) He also thanked the city’s front line workers and police officers for their cooperation and efficient work. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and Mr. Phan Van Mai at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP) However, the fight continues as there is an increasing number of suspected carriers who had to be put into quarantine and the risk of the virus spreading undetected is still high.

Therefore, Mr. Nen proposed that the Standing Deputy Prime Minister and the leader of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control consider the best solutions for the city and its people and businesses. The Secretary suggested extending the quarantine period to match the infection cycle of the new variant.

An extended quarantine period will help the city have enough time and resources to work on other important issues, and even more drastic measures can be applied in high-risk areas, he said.

At the meeting, Standing Deputy Secretary Phan Van Mai reiterated a number of key contents in Conclusion No. 07-KL/TW of the Politburo on June 11.

Mr. Phan Van Mai at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP) Specifically, the Politburo requested municipals to remove administrative roadblocks and gather all resources for the “Covid-19 vaccine fund”, encourage qualified corporates and individuals to purchase and provide vaccines to the public, and develop a vaccination plan with specific roadmaps to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.



It also suggested that relevant units continue to establish policies to promote the research and development of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, and launch a test use of vaccine passports among international visitors at tourist centers that can control the disease.

At the same time, local administrative bodies should promote and support the sales of produce especially in Covid-hit localities, implement disease control in livestock, and prevent price gouging. They should also come up with plans to teach and carry out relevant exams for rural students as well as to further give financial aid to local workers affected by the pandemic.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Tan Nghia