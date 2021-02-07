"Facemask bus" comes into operation in HCMC

This is Dony Mask antibacterial fabric facemask recognized in accordance with Germany’s REACH standard.Passengers lined up, kept the safe distance of two meters from each other to receive two facemasks each and washed their hands with hand sanitizers.From now until Tet Holiday onward, the bus is expected to deliver facemasks at Mien Dong (Eastern) and Mien Tay (Western) coach stations, Tan Binh Cultural Center, public places and industrial parks.The bus is expected to provide 100,000 antibacterial fabric facemasks during Tet holiday.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong