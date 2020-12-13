Fare table is being built for first metro line in HCMC

The HCMC People’s Committee has asked MAUR, HCMC Urban Railway Company No.1 (HURC1), the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Finance, Department of Transport, the HCMC Management Center of Public Transport (MCPT) and relevant units to work together to build up the fare level when the project starts commercial operation in the first phase.



In addition, the Department of Transport has collected opinions of other departments and units to submit a report on the metro line operation plan to the municipal People’s Committee.

MAUR and HURC in coordination with the Vietnam Register will implement testing services for fire prevention, environment protection and other specific safety and security standards before opening the line to the public.





By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh