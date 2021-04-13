Fifth plenary session of 11th-term HCMC Party Executive Committee opened





At the working session, the delegates focus on discussing and giving opinions to the Municipal People's Committee’s Party Committee on the draft socio-economic and budget report in the first quarter; and set goals, tasks and key solutions for the second quarter.Besides, they also give opinions to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee on the action programs implementing the resolution of the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization concerning mass mobilization and other tasks, etc.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Huyen Huong