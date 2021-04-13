  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Fifth plenary session of 11th-term HCMC Party Executive Committee opened

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee today holds the fifth plenary session of the 11th-term municipal Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure related to important conclusions.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

At the working session, the delegates focus on discussing and giving opinions to the Municipal People's Committee’s Party Committee on the draft socio-economic and budget report in the first quarter; and set goals, tasks and key solutions for the second quarter.

Besides, they also give opinions to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee on the action programs implementing the resolution of the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organization concerning mass mobilization and other tasks, etc.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Huyen Huong

