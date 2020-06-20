First district hands over premise for second metro line project

According to the management board, the second metro line has the total length of 11.042km including 9.2km underground stretches, 2km above the ground stretches and depot access roads. In addition, the project has nine underground stations, one above the ground station and one depot. The second metro line runs through six districts namely 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu with the total funds of VND47.89 trillion (US$2.09 billion); financed by Asian Development Bank, Kfw Development Bank and European Investment Bank and reciprocal capital from the state budget. The project implementation time is from now until 2026.



A total of 251,136 square meters including 26,599 square meters in Tan Binh are subject to site clearance for the project’s construction affecting 602 households including 121 ones in need of resettlement. Tan Binh alone has 356 affected households including 26 in need of relocation accounting for 60 percent.

Implementing the requirement by the city Party Committee that compensation and site clearance must be completed for the second metro line this June, Tan Binh District has drastically instructed relevant agencies to clear and hand over the site for station S10 - Pham Van Bach and S11-Tan Binh. The district is rushing to complete site clearance and handover for the project at other locations.

Learning experience from the first metro line, Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien, to prevent complaints from international contractors, the Management Authority for Urban Railways agreed will continue working with Tan Binh and other districts to clear the remaining areas and strive to hand over 100 percent of the site before starting construction on the main items of the project.

Currently the board is implementing other works such as bidding and technical infrastructure removal so that the project can break ground in 2021.

The Management Authority for Urban Railways receives the cleared site for construction of Stations S10 and S11 of the second metro line in Tan Binh District on June 19 (Photo: SGGP) The Management Authority for Urban Railways receives the cleared site for construction of Stations S10 and S11 of the second metro line in Tan Binh District on June 19 (Photo: SGGP)



By Quoc Hung – Translated by Ngoc Thanh