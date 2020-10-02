First look at new HCMC eastside “citadel”

Direction for a multi-purpose urban zone

Truong Tho urban zone lies along the Hanoi Highway and the future Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro. The location is able to facilitate both waterway and road transportation on the eastside of HCMC.

The Center for Education Technology under HCMC Vietnam National University is planned to be established as one of the urban zone’s highlights, the other two being the HCMC Hi-Tech Park and Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

Together, this trio will form the area’s educational – automatic – financial center, said the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture.

Truong Tho ward covers an area of 499ha which includes the IDC Truong Tho port cluster as well as a cement factory and steel manufacturer.

The area planned to be transformed into the urban zone starts from Binh Thai intersection and is undergoing drastic urbanization.