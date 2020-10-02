First look at new HCMC eastside “citadel”

Direction for a multi-purpose urban zone
Truong Tho urban zone lies along the Hanoi Highway and the future Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro. The location is able to facilitate both waterway and road transportation on the eastside of HCMC.
The Center for Education Technology under HCMC Vietnam National University is planned to be established as one of the urban zone’s highlights, the other two being the HCMC Hi-Tech Park and Thu Thiem New Urban Area.
Together, this trio will form the area’s educational – automatic – financial center, said the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture.
Truong Tho ward covers an area of 499ha which includes the IDC Truong Tho port cluster as well as a cement factory and steel manufacturer.
The area planned to be transformed into the urban zone starts from Binh Thai intersection and is undergoing drastic urbanization.
There are a number of new residential areas planned besides existing households on top of the 10 public land plots in this cluster, with a total area of 86.64 ha.
The whole area is divided into two parts, one bordering Hanoi Highway and include two metro stations, the other overlooking the Saigon River and Thanh Da urban area in Binh Thanh District.
More notably, more than 30ha of land has had housing projects planned as a part of the upcoming Vicem Complex.
Talking to the press, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Van Thach said that the land plot was intended for the relocation of polluting facilities as approved by the Ministry of Construction.
City authorities originally wanted to merge the plot into parts of a major urban project but the plan was met with administrative roadblocks. Subsequently, the land was directed to be established as a part of the new eastside urban area.
Infrastructures to be emphasis
Land bidding will be the main source of revenue for the area. Specifically, the burden of public investment costs will be lessened through public-private cooperation and fund raised from the private sector.
The city plans to promote creative economies at Truong Tho port area by rewarding businesses that use facilities for research and development or provide solutions to preserve valuable areas.
Localities are currently asking for people’s opinions on land development for the eastside, said Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet. The first and most practical step to take is building residential houses around Truong Tho port area after relocating old households, he added.
It is suggested that the city focus on infrastructures and fully take advantage of inter-connecting transport routes when planning to attract new investment, said award-winning architecture Khuong Van Muoi.