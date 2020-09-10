  1. Ho Chi Minh City

First train for Metro Line 1 to be shipped to HCMC in October

SGGP
According to the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), the first metro trains for the metro line No. 1 linking Ben Thanh in district 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in district 9 will be transported to Vietnam from Japan in October.

First train for Metro Line 1 to be shipped to HCMC in October

The train will have three carriages with a total length of 61.5 meters. It can carry 930 passengers, including 147 seats and 783 standings, operating speed of 110 km/h on elevated sections and 80 km/h in underground sections. Then, it will be fully installed with six carriages.
The train is produced by Japanese manufacturer Hitachi whose engineers are giving a final test before shipment. 6 Japanese specialists who will be responsible for all procedures for transport and import of the train will travel to HCMC on September 18 and implement a period of 14 days in isolation from when they arrive.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more