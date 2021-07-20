Foreigners in HCMC to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh, Acting Director of the Municipal Department of Foreign Affairs at the press conference.



So far, Ho Chi Minh City has received more supports from the Consulates General of Japan, Thailand, Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City and Korean, Indian Enterprises Associations.

The information was provided by Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh, Acting Director of the Municipal Department of Foreign Affairs at a press conference under the chair of Mr. Le Van Minh, Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Department under the City Party Committee.Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh shared that foreign communities and Vietnamese overseas are always concerned about the pandemic development in the city and showed their readiness to assist the city amid the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.In the morning of July 19, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc was on behalf of the city leaders to receive one million medical facial masks, 100,000 N95 facial masks, 100 ventilators and financial support of US$200,000 in cash from the Royal Government of Cambodia.HCMC also closely collaborated with agencies to accelerate the two doses of Covid-19 vaccination for consular officers in the city in addition to support to those people having demand of coming back to their countries.

By Thanh An-Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong