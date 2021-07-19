Forty traditional markets allowed to reopen

Market goers write health declaration before going into markets

These markets are open from 6 AM to 5 PM.

The Department of Industry and Trade said that traditional markets including Phu Tho market in District 11, An Dong Market in District 5, and Kien Thanh market in Binh Tan District were reopened on July 19. Currently, 40 traditional markets have been operating safely in the southern metropolis.

Regarding the reopening of traditional markets in the area, the city now has the policy to ensure the timely supply of food and essential food for dwellers, but still ensure epidemic prevention work.

Markets that are temporarily closed may only be opened only if they can meet the mandatory requirement and implement preventative measures and the density of market-goers to ensure the 5K principle.

The City Department of Industry and Trade has provided guidance on pilot solutions for sales of food as well as the application of information technology to manage market visitors.

By Hai Ha - Translated by Dan Thuy