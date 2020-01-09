France wants to promote multi-field cooperation with HCMC: French Ambassador

Speaking at a meeting with Politburo Member and Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, the newly appointed ambassador said that France would continue urging the European Parliament to soon approve the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



Wishing Vietnam a successful year in 2020 when the country assumes the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s non-permanent membership and the rotating Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Mr. Nicolas Warnery said that France is always willing to support Vietnam to complete these missions.



Receiving the French ambassador, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan appreciated his knowledge of Vietnam as well as HCMC. Mr. Nicolas Warnery used to be the French Consul General to HCMC in the phase from 2004-2007.



Being glad to see Vietnam-France relations continue developing for the last past especially after the two countries upgraded their relations to strategic partnership in 2013, Mr. Nhan added that the relationship between HCMC and France has seen positive developments.



Currently, France has invested in 262 projects in HCMC with the total capital of US$256 million, ranking 16th out of 108 nations and territories investing in the city. The trade turnover between HCMC and France topped $884 million in 2019. HCMC and Lyon City has signed a cooperation agreement in the phase of 2018-2020, implemented a lightning project at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts and prepared for the next work which is the State Treasury in HCMC.



Appreciating the French space project in HCMC which is considered as a symbol of the two countries’ strategic relationship and HCMC - France relations, Mr. Nhan said that within the city’s jurisdiction and the current law provisions, the city will do its best for the project to be implemented advantageously.



HCMC always welcomes and facilitates activities of the French Embassy in Vietnam, the French Consulate General in HCMC as well as French businesses, he added.



By Van Do - Translated by Ngoc Thanh