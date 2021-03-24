Functional departments, units take roles in city’s main projects

Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Urban Railway Line 1 (Metro No. 1)



The city’s leader has delegated the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) to cooperate with consulting units and investors to check the progress of the construction of Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Urban Railway Line 1 and build a detailed implementation plan to put the railway into commercial operation.

Additionally, MAUR has coordinated with the municipal Department of Planning and Investment and the Department of Finance to make a report of difficulties and obstacles in the disbursement of ODA (official development assistance) loan; and propose Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh to chair a working session on defining the value of the rest of ODA loans which will be allocated from the Central Budget for the project.

The Department of Finance has been asked to coordinate with MAUR and HCMC Urban Railway Company No.1 (HURC1) to learn from the experience of Hanoi’s metro rail system project and allocate capital for HURC1.

The HCMC Department of Transport in coordination with the municipal Department of Construction, MAUR and relevant units must work out a plan on building and decorating the above-ground infrastructure in Ba Son underground station. The work will be implemented simultaneously with the construction of Ba Son terminal and rebuilding the surface of Le Loi Street this year.

Notably, the operation of the metro line No.1 must be associated with service facilities in stations to get the high economic efficiency.

While the Department of Planning and Architecture, consulting firms and relevant units must urgently complete the landscape design of Le Loi Street.

Departments of Planning and Investment, Finance, Industry and Trade, Culture and Sport together with MAUR, HURC1 and other agencies must set up a plan on exploiting service facilities at railway stations.

The municipal People’s Committee has assigned the HCMC Management Center of Public Transport (MCPT), the Department of Finance, the Department of Transport to implement the project of connecting bus routes with elevated stations of the metro line 1 that will be implemented simultaneously with the completion of the metro line.

The Department of Transport will also cooperate with MAUR to make an investment project of an intersection at Ben Thanh Station linking the metro lines 1 and 2.

Regarding to the work on HCMC’s Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the People’s Committee of District 3 have been asked to check legal procedures involved with the land price adjustment to determine the compensation expenses.

To projects of rebuilding of Ton Duc Thang Museum and construction of HCMC Center for Innovative Startup, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has delegated the HCMC Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction to implement the rebuilding of Ton Duc Thang Museum which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The management board in coordination with the Department of Culture and Sport, Ton Duc Thanh Museum must complete the design of the building before April 30.

The Department of Culture and Sport and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment will be responsible for receiving the land of the national historical site at No.2, Ton Duc Thang Street which will be handed over from the Ba Son Corporation.

Departments of Finance, Planning and Investment will make a capital expenditure budget report and send it to the municipal People’s Committee to provide capital to the HCMC Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction to implement the project.

The Party Committee and People's Committee of HCMC kicked off the rebuilding of Ton Duc Thang Museum last October.

The four-floor building with one basement covers an area of more than 6,000 square meters and includes functionals areas consisting of exhibition space, storage area, image editing technique sector, work space and other facilities, according to director of Ton Duc Thang Museum, Pham Thanh Nam. The renovation project has an investment of VND275 billion (US$11.4 million).

The city’s authorities have delegated the HCMC Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and the HCMC Housing Management and Trading Company to implement the construction of HCMC Center for Innovative Startup.

Departments of Science and Technology, Industry and Trade, and HCMC Housing Management and Trading Company will take responsibility for exploiting and managing the building after it comes into operation.