Functional forces fine people without facial masks at Thu Duc wholesale market

At the same time, another working group also checked business households on the National Highway No.1. Through the inspection, the functional forces made a record on administrative handling for two cases without wearing facial masks.



Besides, the functional forces checked suspended business facilities like karaoke lounges, massage facilities, spas, saunas, etc. All of the business owners are reportedly to strictly comply with the HCMC People’s Committee’s regulations on Covid-19 control and prevention.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tam Binh Ward, Thu Duc City Mr. Le Huu Hao informed that almost all the residents followed the instruction on the pandemic control and prevention; however, some people eased guard against wearing facial masks at public places being imposed administrative fine.



In the coming time, the local authorities will cooperate with the public security to regularly perform the patrols and inspections to handle the violated cases without facial masks.







Some photos featuring the work of the interdisciplinary inspection team at Thu Duc agriculture wholesale market last night:





By Chi Thach-Translated by Huyen Huong