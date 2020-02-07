German enterprises desire to expand business investment in HCMC

At the meeting, Ms. Josefine Wallat said that 2020 is considered as a remarkable year with practical activities as well as visits German delegations to the country in general and HCMC in particular to mark the 45th anniversary establishment of Germany- Vietnam diplomatic relations.



The German Consul General expressed her pleasure at good bilateral relations between the two nations in multifaceted fields.



The second metro line project under assistance fund of the German Development Bank had achieved a positive progress.



Ms. Josefine Wallat wished to receive more attentions of the leaders and authorities of Ho Chi Minh City, and pledged that Germany would make its support efforts to ensure the project schedule.



Many German investors and businesses have a demand of expanding production and business in Ho Chi Minh City. As this reason, they expected that the investment procedures would be more favorable and the investment regulation difficulties would be soon overcome.



Regarding the educational sector, German investors proposed the city to support in finding a suitable location to build a German international school and a vocational school, etc.



The city Party chief emphasized that HCMC was very interested in the celebration of the 45th anniversary establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, he also announced the city’s achievements in the prevention of acute respiratory infections caused by the new strain of 2019-nCoV, and strongly affirmed that the city was determined not to let the disease affect the activities.

Regarding licensing investment procedures, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan directed the functional agencies to clarify, respond and resolve inquiries and complaints of foreign investors and businesses, and then to report to him as soon as possible.

In the field of education and training sector, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan hoped to continue providing more high quality human resources for the German side in the medical, mechanics, information technology fields, etc in the near future.

Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan highly appreciated cooperation projects between Germany and Vietnam in many fields which have been an evidence for the good development relationship between the two countries, and he hoped that with an important role of German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Ms. Josefine Wallat would promote investment projects in the city, contributing to enhancing Vietnam - Germany cooperation relations.









By Van Do- Translated by Huyen Huong