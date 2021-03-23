Government inspectorate petition to reclaim land of long delayed projects

Illustrative photo ( Photo: SGGP)

According to inspectors, many land lots were handed over in the period of 1990-2003 for under-construction property projects but construction of them remains incomplete by site clearance bottleneck; for instance, the construction projects for infrastructure in residential quarters Nam Sai Gon (with 10.1 hectares) and Intresco ( with 6.91 hectares), in resettlement condominium in the section 6B (with 2.59 hectares); the entertainment park project Hoa Dong ( with 3.78 hectares); for parking and commercial service project (with 2.95 hectares); residential block Thang Long ( with 24.79 hectares).

All above-mentioned infrastructure projects are located in the southern urban area of HCMC. Inspectors said that the city administration has not put land use of all investment projects in the southern urban area up for auction to select investors.

Inspectors said that unfocused investment resulted in many unfinished projects. Most of construction projects handed over in 2000 are either delayed or do not have a definitive timeline.

Also, as per inspection result, most of the projects in the southern urban area encroached investment formalities. All od projects were approved when they have not had detailed planning.





By Do Trung – Translated by Anh Quan