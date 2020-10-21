Government’s new decision expanded to support more people due to Covid-19

According to the Vietnamese government’s new decision No. 154/NQ-CP, employees whose contract is terminated by enterprises, private schools and self-financing schools going bankrupt within one month will be entitled to receive VND1.8 million (US$77.2) per person monthly.

They will receive the financial aid within three months from April 1, 2020.



The new resolution also pays attention to the pension and insurance fund. Employers and employees who are affected by the Coronavirus pandemic leading to a reduction from 20 percent of social insurers are entitled to suspend payment to the retirement fund within three months lasted from the time of asking entitlement.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan