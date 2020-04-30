Grateful gratitude for great sacrifices, contributions to national independence

Head of the Party committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited Mrs. Le Thi Thoa, 87, the wife of late Lieutenant General Tran Van Tra who was Deputy Minister of Defence.

They recalled old memories of late doctors Pham Ngoc Thach and Nguyen Thien Thanh who saved Lt. Gen. Tran Van Tra’s life in the resistance wars against France and the US. Professor-Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh is father of HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan.

The delegation then visited colonel Tu De who was a pilot dropped booms on Tan Son Nhat Air Base on April 28 in 1975 and awarded the Hero of the People's Armed Force for his service; and colonel Nguyen Van Tau, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.

Visiting the Military Zone 7 High Command, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed gratitude to the sacrifice of the heroic martyrs, Party and State leaders to the nation's glorious revolutionary cause, and honored outstanding contribution of the Military Region 7's armed forces to the southern liberation and national reunification, especially during the fight against COVID-19.

Another delegation of city’s officials led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong paid a visit to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thanh Tung whose husbands and two sons laid down their lives for the country’s independence.

The delegation also offered incense in commemoration of late Prime Minister Pham Hung and architect Huynh Tan Phat who was chairman of the Revolutionary Government of Southern Vietnam and secretary-general of the National Liberation Front.

Head of the Propaganda Department of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue also visited Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Trieu Xuan Hoa.

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed her deep gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Doi in District 3; Colonel General Phan Trung Kien, Member of the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party, Deputy Minister of National Defense; and family of late lawyer Trinh Dinh Thao who was chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Alliance of National, Democratic and Peace Forces.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee's Commission for Organization, Nguyen Ho Hai and Party officials expressed wish of good health and longevity for Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Dinh, 90, in District 4; and former President of the Fatherland Front for Saigon, Dinh Quang De.

Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee, Tran Kim Yen paid a visit to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Quach Thi Hong in Binh Thanh District, Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Cach in District 1 and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, major general Nguyen Thanh Tung in Thu Duc District.



By Staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh