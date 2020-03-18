HCM City asks enterprises to keep prices stable

Businesses will participate in price stabilisation of 10 commodity groups including rice, instant noodles, dried noodles, RE and RS sugars, cooking oil, cattle meat, poultry meat, poultry eggs, processed food, vegetables, seafood and spices.

The stabilised goods have prices 5-10 percent lower than the market price. The annual market stabilisation programme starts on April 1 and finishes at the end of March 31 next year.

It is expected that in normal months, these price-stabilised goods account for 25 -30 percent of market demand and in the last months of the year, they account for 30 -40 percent of market demand.

According to the plan, each month businesses will provide at least 2,553 tonnes of food, nearly 48 million poultry eggs, 1,345 tonnes of sugar, 486 tonnes of processed foods, 715 tonnes of cooking oil, 4,930 tonnes of vegetables and fruits, 4,019 tonnes of animal meat, 123 tonnes of seafood, 9,062 tonnes of poultry meat and 423 tonnes of spices.

In coordination with the city government, and to stabilise supply and demand to respond urgently to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, businesses said they were ready to supply an additional 30-40 percent of goods compared with the original plan.

