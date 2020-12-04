HCM City conference discusses implementation of global compact for migration

The conference was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), attracting delegates from ministries, sectors, southern localities, and such international organisations as IOM, the International Labour Organisation, and the UN Women.

In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau said that labourers of Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular have contributed to the development of many countries and regions in the word through different forms of migration.

The GCM is an effort to manage migration effectively and reduce risks at a global level to make migration a driving force for cooperation and development among nations.

Launching a process of safe, orderly, and regular migration will help optimize the capacity of Vietnamese people in many places in the world as well as facilitating the life of foreigners in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung said Vietnam’s implementation plan for the GCM sets forth inclusive and comprehensive solutions to current international migration issues, with gender and sustainable development matters taken into account.

This is a strong stride forward by Vietnam in international cooperation in migration, he said, demonstrating the country’s commitment to and sense of responsibility for maintaining and consolidating a transparent and safe migration environment, for sustainable development.

The conference offered an opportunity to review the migration of Vietnamese workers to foreign countries, as well as Vietnam’s management in this regard, the official added.

Park Mi-hyung, Chief of Mission at IOM Vietnam, said Vietnam has gained remarkable achievements in implementing the GCM and protecting migrants.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected global migration and migrants are the most affected.

The GCM is one of the helpful measures to help nations well manage post-pandemic migration and reduce impact of the pandemic.

Vietnam approved the GCM in December 2018. The Prime Minister signed a decision on March 20, 2020 on the issuance of the implementation plan, which puts forth such major tasks as promoting communications work, collecting information and data on international migration, perfecting policies and laws, studying migration policies, and boosting international cooperation in the field.

