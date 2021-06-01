HCM City needs to prepare for the worst COVID-19 scenario: Deputy PM

At a working session with representatives of the municipal Department of Health, Binh said apart from priority groups, HCM City should vaccinate workers and those working at industrial parks, as well as employees at State-designated quarantine facilities.

The official asked the city to continue protecting the health of medical workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight through inoculation.

Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Tang Chi Thuong reported that as of May 31, local hospitals provided treatment for 221 COVID-19 patients.

There is a severe case transferred from the southern province of Long An, he said, adding that the remaining patients are in stable conditions.

The Cu Chi COVID-19 treatment hospital is treating 100 patients and quarantining 1,200 others returning from abroad. Meanwhile, the Can Gio one has admitted 127 patients since March 6.

Thuong said the city has prepared for the scenario of 5,000 cases, with more than 1,900 ward beds, including 200 ICU beds.

Earlier the same day, Binh had a working session with the Military Zone 7 High Command regarding COVID-19 prevention and control, especially issues relating to concentrated quarantine establishments under its management.

