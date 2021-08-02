HCM City: Over 365,000 people benefit from Covid-19 support packages

Presenting gifts to poor people (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, all 311,619 workers without labour contracts (freelancers), who lost their jobs, received support from local authorities at all levels with the funding of of more than VND467.4 billion (US$20.3 million).

All 5,563 business households whose operations have been suspended were provided with VND11.2 billion in total.

Localities also assisted 10,432 out of 12,554 traders in traditional markets, or 83.1 percent, with the funding of VND15.7 billion.

Le Minh Tan, Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that the city continues to calculate the number of freelance workers facing difficulties due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to provide them with timely support.

Vietnamplus