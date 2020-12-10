HCM City People’s Council approves resolutions

In the resolution on the 2021-2025 financial plan, the city will strive to bring in over VND1.9 quadrillion for the State budget and more than VND377 trillion (US$16.3 billion) for the local budget. Local expenditure will surpass VND420 trillion while development expenses will hit more than VND160 trillion.

The resolution also offered key measures to fulfil the plan, such as enhancing management to ensure the sustainability of State revenue, strengthening corporate financial management, stepping up the equitisation of State-owned enterprises and restructuring financial investment, and improving the business environment.

Another resolution on the public investment plan in 2021 was also approved, with total State capital of over VND3.8 trillion, more than VND3.6 trillion of which will be official development assistance (ODA).

Delegates also ratified resolutions on authorities’ borrowing and debt payment plans, entry fees to Rung Sac military base, the outlying district of Can Gio and the historic Cu Chi tunnels, a scheme on upgrading transportation infrastructure at seaports, and ensuring the efficiency of the restoration and maintenance of relic sites.

They approved a resolution on a sustainable poverty reduction programme for HCM City during the period, with support measures given in detail, such as in the diversification of livelihoods, the spreading of poverty reduction models, job creation, nutritional improvements, health insurance, education, and housing.

Other resolutions on cultural-arts events, support for fighting human trafficking, and the purchase of health insurance for HIV/AIDS patients were also adopted.

The municipal People’s Council approved a resolution on the establishment of the Office of the Delegation of National Assembly Deputies and the People’s Council, and the approval of personnel on the State payroll for 2021.



Delegates in the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamplus