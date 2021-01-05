HCM City plans public spaces along Saigon River

The riverbank area will be developed to promote the value of the natural environment and local culture of the city.

Canals and rivers in the area will be connected to a multi-functional green infrastructure system that will include transport, environmental, cultural and economic services.

Nguyen Thanh Nha, head of the city's Department of Planning and Architecture Department, said the Saigon River passes through the centre of the city where many commercial activities and services already exist, and has the potential for new economic services along the river.

According to experts, the Saigon riverside area should primarily be a space for public activities and entertainment services for residents and tourists.

Architect Ngo Viet Nam Son said the city lacks a public area, so the riverside area should be planned into a public area before services are developed there.

The infrastructure should include river embankments, wharves, pedestrian routes, rental bicycles, and a metro transit station, he said.

According to the department, public facilities in this area will help fuel the development of economic services related to waterways and infrastructure in the riverside area.

Waterway transport can carry a large volume of freight at the lowest cost compared to other means of transport, according to Son.

From now to 2025, the city will adjust the planning and design of the riverside area of Saigon River. It will also give priority to renovation projects, mostly for entertainment and tourism, in areas near the river, such as the city centre.

From 2025 to 2045, the city will also implement green infrastructure projects and continue to develop tourism activities and economic entertainment services.

