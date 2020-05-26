HCM City plans to reduce number of districts

The city will merge districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc and 19 wards in districts 3, 4, 5, 10 and Phu Nhuan to form a creative hub.

The plan was completed after a meeting between the government, ministry officials and the city’s leaders on May 8.

The number of districts will drop from 24 to 22 and wards from 322 to 312.

After the merger, the new hub is expected to spread over more than 211sq.km and be home to more than 1.1 million people .

The hub will take advantage of available facilities in the area such as universities in Thu Duc district, Saigon High-Tech Park in district 9 and Thu Thiem New Urban area in district 2.

The eastern area also has convenient and modern transport infrastructure, including Metro Line No 1 from Ben Thanh in district 1 to Suoi Tien in district 9, Hanoi Highway, the expressway from HCM City to Dong Nai province and Cat Lai Port, the largest in Vietnam.

The eastern area will be developed into an innovation hub based on a digital, knowledge-based economy.

Vietnamplus