HCM City receives US$4.3 million in support of COVID-19 fight

Bank accounts that receive support for COVID-19 vaccine fund (Photo: VNA)

Of the total, over VND78 billion is donated to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, President of the VFF - HCM City chapter To Thi Bich Chau expressed her profound gratitude for the assistance from agencies, collectives, businesses, and individuals.

She called on the community to continue contributing to the country’s pandemic prevention and control efforts and pledged to allocate the funding and goods to the right people, for the right purposes, and in accordance with law.

As of June 8, 103 units and individuals had registered to sponsor over VND2.2 trillion to buy vaccines. To date, the funding the city has received to buy vaccines stands at over VND98 billion.

Vietnamplus