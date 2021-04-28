HCM City to expand mobile, e-commerce coverage

According to a recently approved programme on developing e-commerce in the city, HCM City is focusing more on having high quality e-commerce platforms with high customer trust, rather than just chasing numbers, as well as having more well-developed specialised e-commerce platforms.

The specialised platforms are to cooperate closely with traditional distribution networks to form omni-channels, capable of offering high quality customer service across different channels.

The city also aims to encourage more e-commerce transactions between individuals on social media and online payment, as well as develop logistics for e-commerce delivery.

More networking opportunities will be created to connect manufacturers with platforms, as well as HCM City to other provinces.

From 2026 to 2030, the city will focus on assisting e-commerce businesses in Vietnam to expand to international markets and apply modern technologies to satisfy mobile shopping demand.

The Department of Industry and Trade is working with other departments and authorities to advise the city on building a comprehensive plan to develop the city’s e-commerce for 2021 – 2025.

Vietnam’s e-commerce in 2020 grew by 18 percent compared to 2019, at US$11.8 billion. COVID-19 has led to many businesses and customers deciding to sell and buy online.

