HCM City to improve bus services, increase ridership

The project aims to meet 25 percent of the residents’ travel demand by 2030, set up street lanes for buses, and improve bus service quality.

In the 2021-2025 period, the city targets having the bus system connected with new urban areas, industrial parks, satellite urban areas and passenger transport routes.

Current public transport meets only 6 percent of local residents' travel demand. In 2012, the city’s buses transported 305 million turns of passengers, but the number is expected to fall to 159 million this year.

Many buses since 2017 have had to stop operation. As of July, the city had only 128 bus routes.

Le Trung Tinh, former head of the department’s road transport management division, told Nguoi lao dong (Labourer) newspaper that lanes for buses and mini buses with fewer than 17 seats should be piloted.

Dr Vu Anh Tuan, head of Transportation Research Centre at the Vietnam- Germany University, suggested that these lanes for buses should be on Vo Thi Sau-Dien Bien Phu, 3 Thang 2- Kinh Duong Vuong, Truong Chinh-Cong Hoa-Nam Ky Khoi Nghia-Pasteur streets.

The lanes could also be used by ambulances, fire trucks and other priority vehicles, Tuan said.

In the next five years, the number of bus routes would have to increase by 400-500 compared to the present number, he said.

Tinh said that a proposed project on opening six mini buses’ routes would not require a city subsidy and could transport passengers in the city’s alleys. However, the Ministry of Transport has rejected the proposal.

The city People’s Committee this year has approved supplementing more than VND141 billion (US$6 million) to provide subsidies for buses. The money was disbursed before August 15. Several transport enterprises said the subsidy helped them overcome difficulties because they did not have enough money to pay salaries for their staff or buy buses.

The city’s subsidy increased from VND1,123 billion (US$48 million) in 2018 to nearly VND1,247 billion (US$53.6 million) in 2019 and VND1,311 billion (US$56.4 million) this year, but was still not sufficient for maintaining bus operations in the city.

To improve bus services and increase ridership, the city’s Transport Department is expected to open public bidding for bus routes later this year through early next year.

Vietnamplus