HCM City wants to make its industrial parks smart

Tran Thien Long, deputy chairman and general secretary of the HCM City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority Business Association, said building smart industrial parks and processing zones is a global trend, and the city is focusing on it.

Information technology can change production systems when everything is automated, and help the management easily oversee their systems.

In future HCM City will have to compete with other provinces, and so industrial parks need to improve their investment efficiency.

Quang Trung Software City used to be a business that focused on renting land, but it has been using smart technologies to transform itself into a science and technology business that aims to becoming a green and smart urban area, its director, Lam Nguyen Hai Long, said.

HCM City has instructed the Department of Planning and Construction to appraise all industrial parks and processing zones to come up with measures to attract investors.

The department will also help the city build hi-tech industrial parks that meet the demands of tech businesses and innovative start-ups.

According to the Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority, a proposal to build a 390-hectare hi-tech industrial park in Binh Chanh district is being appraised for investment.

There are a number of industrial parks in HCM City but with little linkages between them, it is hard to form sustainable supply chains.

Vietnamplus