HCM City’s Department of Foreign Affairs marks 45th founding anniversary

Minh made the call during a ceremony to mark the 45th founding anniversary of the department held in the city on October 30.

Speaking highly of the achievements made by the department over the past years, he also asked the agency to exert more efforts in helping HCM City make use of the global context and attract resources for the implementation of its development policies.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over certificates of merit to five collectives and 16 individuals with outstanding contributions to the sector in the 2017-2019 period.

At present, HCM City has friendship relations with 53 localities of foreign countries across the globe. Some 60 consular agencies, international organisations and representative offices of international firms are operating in the city.

Vietnamplus