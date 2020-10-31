  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCM City’s Department of Foreign Affairs marks 45th founding anniversary

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has urged Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Foreign Affairs to uphold its tradition and achievements, and improve efficiency in tasks to bolster external relations and international integration, especially economic integration.

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Central Committee and Chairman of the City People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong gives certificate of merit to representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Foreign Affairs. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Central Committee and Chairman of the City People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong gives certificate of merit to representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Foreign Affairs. (Photo: SGGP)

Minh made the call during a ceremony to mark the 45th founding anniversary of the department held in the city on October 30.
Speaking highly of the achievements made by the department over the past years, he also asked the agency to exert more efforts in helping HCM City make use of the global context and attract resources for the implementation of its development policies.
On the occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over certificates of merit to five collectives and 16 individuals with outstanding contributions to the sector in the 2017-2019 period.
At present, HCM City has friendship relations with 53 localities of foreign countries across the globe. Some 60 consular agencies, international organisations and representative offices of international firms are operating in the city.

Vietnamplus

Tags:

Other news

See more