HCM City’s IZs, EPZs urged to promote digital transformation

The city has 17 IZs, EPZs and high-tech parks covering a total area of more than 3,800 hectares with an occupation rate of 73 percent. Over the years, the zones have played an important role and been a driving force for the city's economic growth.

However, investment efficiency of the zones is still not high and they face great challenges regarding competition from industrial zones in neighbouring provinces such as Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An and Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Dao Xuan Duc, deputy head of the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza), said that digital transformation and application of smart technologies will help factories in the IZs and EPZs improve productivity, save costs, protect the environment and create a safe workplace.

Digital transformation in enterprises means using information technology (IT) advances and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to run production, marketing, and financial and human resources management, Pham Huu Thoi, ERP development director of Lac Viet Company, said.

“It helps to manage each stage of the business operations effectively, and speed up the progress of processing works,” he said.

Data analysis solutions also help businesses easily assess the current situation and develop business strategies to suit development trends.

However, many small- and medium-sized enterprises face challenges and barriers to digital transformation such as a lack of capital and human resources.

Le Van Trung, NetSuite solution director of BMT Viet Nam Company, said that many businesses were still doing work manually in many processes. “Young businesses will change, but older businesses are not willing to embrace change and adopt new advanced technologies.”

Quang Trung Software City (QTSC) introduces practical applications suitable for many EPZs and IPs such as Video Management Software (VMS), the guard control and monitor system (MiGuards) and Integrated Operation Centre (IOC).

These solutions elevate QTSC as among the most advanced technology parks in Asian countries.

To make a breakthrough in digital transformation in the city’s EPZs and IZs, the city is expected to attract the participation of experts, the business community, and government leaders. Exhibitions and seminars are also needed to help business managers and owners learn about new technologies used in smart industrial zones.

